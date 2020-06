Or Copy this URL to Share

Poplar, MO formally of Lubbock- 77 passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. at the City of Lubbock under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.

