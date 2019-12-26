Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Jimmie Mae Basped


1953 - 2019
Jimmie Mae Basped Obituary
Lubbock- 66, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Jimmie was born on October 23, 1953 in Morton, TX to Alene Basped. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Shawna Basped; two sisters, Paula Rockmore and Rita Norris; brother, Robert Swain; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
