Lubbock- Jimmie Snook, 91, of Lubbock passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Lubbock. Jimmie was born on April 7, 1929 in Iola, Texas to James Monroe Snook and Panzie Dealva Pilgreen. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1947 and married Mary Lloyd Miller on January 29, 1951 in Lovington, New Mexico. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had worked at Modern Chevrolet, Shamrock Chevrolet, Gene Messer in the parts department and had managed QC Bowling Alley, Oakwood Lanes, and Imperial Lanes. He loved to bowl, reading western novels, working on his yard or his home, and was an avid walker, where he walked several miles a day. He will be remembered for being a hard worker, humble, disciplined, respectful, and being a great family man. He was a friend to many and never met a stranger and was a Baptist.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Mary Snook of Lubbock, 6 children, Jimmie L. and Claudine Snook of San Antonio, Jodie and Rosalee Snook of Saginaw, Lynnette and David Lynch of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Latricia and Les Thompson of Lubbock, Johnnie and LeeAnn Snook of Lubbock, and Jamie and Vic Boerner of Boerne, 3 sisters, Annie Mae Coats of Covington, Tennessee, Frances Boone of Galveston, and Delores Cunningham of Dayton, 24 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 35 great great grandchildren. Jimmie was preceded in death by his father, James Snook and his wife, Emma Louise, mother, Panzie Burnes and her husband, J.W., and 2 sisters, Mary Louise Drake and Bernice Pichotta.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Interment will follow at Peaceful Memorial Gardens Park. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Venue on Broadway. Services are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock, so please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information and to access the live video stream at the time of the service. A recording of the service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.