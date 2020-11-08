Lubbock- The family of Jimmy "Popo" Aparicio will celebrate his life of 71 years at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:30 to 8:30 PM, Monday, November 09, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.