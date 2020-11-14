1/1
Jimmy Davis Haynie
1934 - 2020
Austin- Former Lubbock High Westerner Succumbs to Cancer



Jimmy Davis Haynie born Sept. 16, 1934 in Amarillo, Texas lost his battle with cancer and passed away on Oct. 31, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67yrs Dale as well as his three precious children; son James Brent Haynie, daughters, Bekki Kowalski (& husband Greg), Brenda Hess (& husband Robert), six adored grandchildren; Travis Kowalski (& wife Jamie), Jennifer Heinz (& husband Todd), Ashley Ryan (& husband Phillip), Alora Hess, Reed & Madison Haynie, and three great grandchildren; Colton Kowalski and Tessa Grace Kowalski, and Robert Wyatt Heinz. He was predeceased by his sister Sue Hardwick.

Jim grew up in Amarillo and at the age of 16 moved to Lubbock Texas. He was a lifelong sports fan & an outstanding football player who upon graduating from Lubbock High School entertained athletic scholarship offers (for team quarterback) from several fine universities including SMU where he played football and obtained a bachelor's degree in business. After graduating, Jim and Dale moved back to Lubbock to raise their three children where he with 2 partners started a CPA firm. He was always involved in the children's sports & social activities during their school years.

In 1977 they moved to Austin and the hill country to enjoy life living on Lake Austin. After 30 years working in private accounting, Jim retired and re-discovered his love of the game of tennis which he enjoyed playing several times a week. Jim and Dale traveled extensively until his death. Jim was a good, loving and kind individual who was so adored by his children and grandchildren and had the everlasting love of his wife Dale. Graveside services to be held at Remembrance Gardens on Saturday, November 14th at 1pm.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis - (512) 263-1511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
