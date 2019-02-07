Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
West Texas Church at the Barn
8322 CR 6500 (Erskine)
View Map
Jimmy Don Hull


1951 - 2019
Jimmy Don Hull Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Jimmy Hull, 67, of Lubbock, Texas, will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the West Texas Church at the Barn, 8322 CR 6500 (Erskine) with Pastor Ted Currington officiating. Please celebrate the life of Jimmy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Jimmy passed away January 30, 2019. He was born July 28, 1951, in Fort Worth, TX, to John and Frances Hull. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1971. During his working career he was employed by Porter Manufacturing and G. Boren. Jimmy married Pernecia Hull on July 3, 2008 in Lubbock, Texas. He was a member of West Texas Church at the Barn.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Jackson, and brothers, J.T., Johnny, Larry and Loyd Hull.

Loved ones include wife, Pernecia Hull; daughters, Shelly Roberson, Tracy Williams, Penny Hull; step-daughter, Tammy Perkins; sister, Loreta Spruiell; eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
