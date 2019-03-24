|
Shallowater- Jimmy Don Lamb, 85 of Shallowater passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born March 2, 1934 in Wheeler County, Texas to Grover and Mildred (Pharis) Lamb. After graduating from high school, Jimmy joined the National Guard and served 2 years. He married Vivian (Minatrea) Lamb in 1956. Jimmy worked as a Journeyman Electrician before retiring. He was a member of Redbud Baptist.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Vivian; daughters, Fran Yandell and husband Greg, LaDonna Donahoo and husband Shane all of Lubbock; sister, Merletta Bennett and husband Jerry of Shawnee, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Mildred; daughters, Nancy Lamb in 1956, Claudett Merton in 2012 and her husband Michael Merton in 2017; sister, Claudia Dowdy in 2011.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019