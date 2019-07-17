|
Corsicana- Jimmy Don McKamie, 67, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, in his home on the lake, which he referred to as his sanctuary. He was born September 30, 1951, in Clifton, Texas to Billy Joe and Weaver McKamie. He had a BS Degree in math from Texas Tech University, but he was most proud of being an Aggie. He graduated in 1983 from Texas A&M University with a BS Degree in petroleum engineering.
Jimmy's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved fishing and always dreamed of retiring to live on a lake. He was an avid Houston Texans and Houston Astros fan. He was a man of few words, but his life was evidence of his great faith in God and his love for his family.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe McKamie. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife Debbie McKamie; mother Weaver McKamie; sons Chris McKamie and wife, Sophia; Patrick McKamie and wife, Sarah; Ryan McKamie; Cory Greenwood and wife, Jessica; Colin Greenwood and wife, Lupita; daughter Cati Tillman and husband, Dustin; brother Kenny McKamie and wife, Sidney; and sister Jana Haney and husband, Doyce.
"Papa Jimmy", as he was called by his nineteen grandchildren, will be deeply missed by each of the following: Tyler McKamie, Theodore McKamie, Charles McKamie, Scarlett McKamie, Trinity McKamie, Gavin McKamie, Peyton McKamie, Tucker McKamie, Talya Scott, Tristan Smith, Kilyn Smith, Bailey Greenwood, Paige Greenwood, Drew Greenwood, Dave Greenwood, Matt Greenwood, Hailey Greenwood, Charli Tillman, and Cooper Tillman. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and brothers & sisters-in-law who loved him dearly.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Corsicana with Dr. Danny Reeves officiating and Stephen McElroy giving the eulogy.
Because of Jimmy's deep love for children and his struggle with cancer, the family requests that donations be made in his name to in lieu of flowers.
An online guest book is available at www.griffin-roughton.com. Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana, Texas
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019