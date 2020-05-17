|
Lubbock- Lubbock-Jimmy Durwood Mayfield born February 16,1941 in Anson, Texas. Durwood was married to Allene. He was preceded in death by his father, NJ and mother Mable Mayfield. Durwood is survived by his wife Allene, brothers Dwain and Gilbert, children Gary, Jennifer, and Charles and grandchildren Brook, Aaron and Mason and five great grandchildren. For many years he was the go to place for muffler and tailpipe repair in Lubbock where he operated two A & B Muffler shops. Durwood, beloved husband and father, passed Wednesday May 13 at his home surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to donate to Kindred Hospice Care of Lubbock or BikeTexas.org. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020