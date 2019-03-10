Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Jimmy Glen Hewlett Jr.


1974 - 2019
Jimmy Glen Hewlett Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Jimmy Glen Hewlett, Jr. 44 of Lubbock, Texas was born on April 25, 1974. He left to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019. He was survived by wife, Dana Hewlett; four children, Reagan Brown-Myers and wife Christian of Lubbock, Mckenzie, Kendall and Hunter all of Lubbock; two grandchildren; mother and step-father, Kathy and Gary Ware; step-mother, Lorrie Hewlett; four siblings, Ricky Don Manley, Tammy Jet, Dustin Hewlett and Ashley Green. Many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Glen Hewlett, Sr.

We will celebrate a memorial of his life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Message, 5502 Auburn, Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
