Lubbock- Mr. Jimmy Gray Puckett "Poopie" died peacefully in Lubbock, Texas on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 88 years old.Jim is survived by his wife, Kay Puckett, his son, Kim Nobles and his wife Valerie, his daughter, Delisa Banister and her husband Bryan, his son, Darin Nobles and wife Tammy, his son, Brandon Nobles and wife Laura, his daughter Renee Puckett, and his son, Jay Puckett; His grandchildren, Jeremy Nobles, Chase Nobles, Adam Nobles, Philip Whitlock, Destynee Nobles-Morte, Lexi Nobles, Tylor Banister, Kaylea Banister, Harley Haislip, Josh Diviney, BJ Diviney, and Eric Grostick. His great grandchildren, Taryn Nobles, Evan Nobles, Kendall Nobles, Tobin Nobles, Cayden Nobles, Dakota Banister, Clarke Nobles, Tristin Nobles, Eleanor Diviney, Owen Diviney, and Stella Diviney.Jim Puckett was born on March 7, 1932 in Post, Texas to Basil and Hermyn Puckett. He graduated from Post High School in 1949. He married Kay Puckett in 1977. He was a caring, devoted, and loving individual. He was passionate about his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Christ community. Jim Puckett was a hard worker who always provided and spoiled his family.A reception is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway in Lubbock. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim Puckett's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Children's Home of Lubbock, 4404 Idalou Road Lubbock, TX 79403. The family would like to thank Hospice of Lubbock for their dedication to his care."Cheer up, my brother, live in the sunshine, we'll understand it all by and by."