1/1
Jimmy Gray Puckett
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Mr. Jimmy Gray Puckett "Poopie" died peacefully in Lubbock, Texas on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 88 years old.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kay Puckett, his son, Kim Nobles and his wife Valerie, his daughter, Delisa Banister and her husband Bryan, his son, Darin Nobles and wife Tammy, his son, Brandon Nobles and wife Laura, his daughter Renee Puckett, and his son, Jay Puckett; His grandchildren, Jeremy Nobles, Chase Nobles, Adam Nobles, Philip Whitlock, Destynee Nobles-Morte, Lexi Nobles, Tylor Banister, Kaylea Banister, Harley Haislip, Josh Diviney, BJ Diviney, and Eric Grostick. His great grandchildren, Taryn Nobles, Evan Nobles, Kendall Nobles, Tobin Nobles, Cayden Nobles, Dakota Banister, Clarke Nobles, Tristin Nobles, Eleanor Diviney, Owen Diviney, and Stella Diviney.

Jim Puckett was born on March 7, 1932 in Post, Texas to Basil and Hermyn Puckett. He graduated from Post High School in 1949. He married Kay Puckett in 1977. He was a caring, devoted, and loving individual. He was passionate about his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Christ community. Jim Puckett was a hard worker who always provided and spoiled his family.

A reception is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway in Lubbock. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim Puckett's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Children's Home of Lubbock, 4404 Idalou Road Lubbock, TX 79403. The family would like to thank Hospice of Lubbock for their dedication to his care.

"Cheer up, my brother, live in the sunshine, we'll understand it all by and by."





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved