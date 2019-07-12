Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Jimmy H. Barnett


1930 - 2019
Jimmy H. Barnett Obituary
Lubbock- Jimmy H. Barnett of Lubbock passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 88. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the First Methodist Church of Crosbyton with burial to follow in the Crosbyton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home. Jimmy was born September 9, 1930 at Wake, Texas to Truman and Rene Barnett. He graduated from Crosbyton High School, attended Texas Tech University. He married Zelda Teague in 2001. Jimmy served with the Lubbock Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1993. He was a Methodist, member of the Masonic Lodge, and the Elks Lodge. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ola June Barnett and a sister, Ann Hayes. Survivors include his wife; sons, Jim and Jay Barnett; daughter, Judy Willard (Eddie); step daughters, Zola Schlegel and Malva Teague-Smith (Ken Richardson); sisters, Betty Pierce and Sue Deerman (Bud); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019
