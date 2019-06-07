Home

Jimmy Lee Coleman


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Lee Coleman Obituary
Plainview- 71, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Jimmy was born on July 9, 1947 in Decatur, TX to James and Willie Mae Coleman. He worked at Pioneer Seed and later Excel Beef. Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory: his daughters, Kim Coleman-Douglas (Kennith), LaJorne Coleman (Rodrick), Trina Coleman and a bonus daughter, LaShaunda Fisher; six brothers, Ralph Coleman, Sr., James Coleman, Jr. (Lori), Clark Coleman (Gladys), Royce Coleman (JoAnn), Dwayne Coleman (Lolita), and Timothy Coleman (Renae); three sisters, Shirley Coleman, Pamela Coleman and Marcia St. Clair; sixteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Plainview, TX. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019
