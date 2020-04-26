|
Lubbock- Jimmy Jack Martin of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born September 27, 1950 in Brownfield to the late Tyree Nathan, Sr. and Dorothy (Smith) Martin. He grew up in Ropes and in 1973, Jimmy moved to Lubbock where he worked in many different roles including a machinist, fabricator, commercial trailer mechanic, painter, aircraft mechanic, and ultimately working for Lockheed until his illness in '98. He married Melody Bennett on May 5, 1974 in Lubbock.
Jimmy went to Wayland Baptist University. Due to his determination, he overcame many physical issues and surprised the medical community. Boy, did he show them! The last few years have been rough and trying, but he kept his sense of humor to the end! Jimmy beat all odds.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 46 years, Melody; son, Patrick Martin and wife Sarah Martin; siblings, Doris Bradley and John Martin; two grandchildren, Isabella and Ann'belle
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Thomas Brown; daughter, Kelly Martin; brother, Tyree Martin, Jr.
Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes, where 10 people or less at a time will be allowed. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Due to current restrictions, the family invites you to watch the livestream on the Combest Family Funeral Homes website. Graveside will follow at the Ropesville Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020