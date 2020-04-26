Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Ropesville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Martin


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Martin Obituary
Lubbock- Jimmy Jack Martin of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born September 27, 1950 in Brownfield to the late Tyree Nathan, Sr. and Dorothy (Smith) Martin. He grew up in Ropes and in 1973, Jimmy moved to Lubbock where he worked in many different roles including a machinist, fabricator, commercial trailer mechanic, painter, aircraft mechanic, and ultimately working for Lockheed until his illness in '98. He married Melody Bennett on May 5, 1974 in Lubbock.

Jimmy went to Wayland Baptist University. Due to his determination, he overcame many physical issues and surprised the medical community. Boy, did he show them! The last few years have been rough and trying, but he kept his sense of humor to the end! Jimmy beat all odds.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 46 years, Melody; son, Patrick Martin and wife Sarah Martin; siblings, Doris Bradley and John Martin; two grandchildren, Isabella and Ann'belle

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Thomas Brown; daughter, Kelly Martin; brother, Tyree Martin, Jr.

Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes, where 10 people or less at a time will be allowed. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Due to current restrictions, the family invites you to watch the livestream on the Combest Family Funeral Homes website. Graveside will follow at the Ropesville Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -