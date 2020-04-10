Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Sims


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Sims Obituary
Lubbock- Jimmy Sims passed away on April 6, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 86 years at 10:00 am Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. We have created an online viewing of Mr. Sims at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and share memories and expressions of sympathy at the bottom of the obituary. A live stream of the service is available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now