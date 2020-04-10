|
|
Lubbock- Jimmy Sims passed away on April 6, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 86 years at 10:00 am Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. We have created an online viewing of Mr. Sims at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and share memories and expressions of sympathy at the bottom of the obituary. A live stream of the service is available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020