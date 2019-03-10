|
Lubbock- Jimmy Wayne Cantrell, 86, of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born July 14, 1932 in Lubbock to Byron and Helen (Cunningham) Cantrell. Jimmy graduated from Lubbock High School in 1951. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952-1956. After honorable discharge he worked in the car business in Phoenix, Arizona where he met and married Marilyn Doer in 1961. The couple moved to Midland/Odessa where he continued in the car business and later owned a dealership in Roswell, New Mexico. After retiring and settling back in Lubbock, he worked part time at Sears.
Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Joyce Cantrell, Bill (Sandra) Cantrell, Richard Cantrell, and Kay (Tom) Roberts, all of Lubbock, and Bob Cantrell of Antioch, California; brother-in-law, Clinton DeWolfe of Blanco, Texas. Jimmy also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn Cantrell in 1997; and four siblings, Dorothy DeWolfe, Kenneth Cantrell, Thelma Bolch and husband Bill, and Jerry Cantrell. Memorials services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019