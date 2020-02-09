Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Highland Baptist Church
34th & Quaker
Jimmy Wayne Graham


1936 - 2020
Jimmy Wayne Graham Obituary
Lubbock- Jimmy Wayne Graham, 82, of Lubbock departed this earth to join his heavenly father on February 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4:00 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church, 34th & Quaker, with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. To leave the family condolences and more information on Jimmy's life please visit sandersfuneralhome.com

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
