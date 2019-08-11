|
Lubbock, Texas- J.M. (Bud) Haggard, Jr., 97, of Lubbock, passed away Friday August 9, 2019.
Visitation will be 6-8 PM Monday at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Pastor David Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Bud was born January 21, 1922 in Sherman, Texas to Gladys and James Marion Haggard Sr. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He married Helen Dodson July 31, 1945 in Ector, Texas they then moved to Lubbock in 1947. Bud enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt fish and work in his yard. He was a member of the Yellow House Lodge.
He was preceded in death by; sisters; Louise Fisher, Hazel Sublet and grandson, Jamison Haggard.
He is survived by; his wife of 74 years, Helen Haggard of Lubbock, son Randall Haggard and his wife Lorrane of Amarillo; brothers Melvin Haggard of New Deal, Alvin of Tennessee and granddaughter, Lori and her husband Andy Asbury of Bartlett, IL.
Memorial gifts may be made to Accolade Hospice.
