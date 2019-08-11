Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for J.M. Haggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.M. (Bud) Haggard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.M. (Bud) Haggard Obituary
Lubbock, Texas- J.M. (Bud) Haggard, Jr., 97, of Lubbock, passed away Friday August 9, 2019.

Visitation will be 6-8 PM Monday at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Pastor David Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Bud was born January 21, 1922 in Sherman, Texas to Gladys and James Marion Haggard Sr. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He married Helen Dodson July 31, 1945 in Ector, Texas they then moved to Lubbock in 1947. Bud enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt fish and work in his yard. He was a member of the Yellow House Lodge.

He was preceded in death by; sisters; Louise Fisher, Hazel Sublet and grandson, Jamison Haggard.

He is survived by; his wife of 74 years, Helen Haggard of Lubbock, son Randall Haggard and his wife Lorrane of Amarillo; brothers Melvin Haggard of New Deal, Alvin of Tennessee and granddaughter, Lori and her husband Andy Asbury of Bartlett, IL.

Memorial gifts may be made to Accolade Hospice.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now