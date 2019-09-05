|
|
New Home- James "Jimmy" Douglas Peek, 80, of New Home, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. James was born on November 16, 1938 in Aransas Pass, Texas to Garland and Helen (Armontrout) Peek. He grew up in New Home later moving to Lubbock and graduated from Monterey High School in 1957. James was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War from 1961-1963. Jimmy married Judy Hale in 1981 in Lubbock. The couple moved to the New Home community in 1989. Jimmy continued working in Lubbock for Boss Irrigation and later Fresno Valves for 25 years until his retirement in April 2019. He was a member of New Home Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Judy; children, Devin and Stacy Peek, Shelly and John Haney, Michael and Dana Peek, Darren Peek, Tiffany Kahlich and Bart Francis; grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan and Jen, Kali, Kori, Addison, Mason, Caleb, Lexi, Carter, Isaac, Hayden, Casin, Zachary, Morgan, Ileigh, and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Patrick, James, Laila, Luke, Logan, Lyncoln, Payton, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Juliah; sisters, JoAnn Kieth and Melody and Ronnie Miller.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wynelle Fletcher and Bernice Brasfield; grandchildren, Chelsey, Hunter, Ava, and Emma; brother-in-law, Jimmy Kieth and in-laws, Ed and Ruth Hale.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 with the family receiving friends 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at New Home Baptist Church with interment to follow at Tahoka Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019