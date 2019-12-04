Home

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Jo Ann Anthony Obituary
Lubbock- Jo Ann Anthony, 84, of Lubbock, went to heaven on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

The second of three children, she was born to the late Jack Vineyard and Maggie

Vineyard on September 4, 1935 in Fannin County, Texas.

She was married to and is survived by her devoted husband John Bevers Anthony

for 66 years. They resided in Lubbock, Texas for their entire marriage where Jo Ann

was a dedicated member of First Assembly of God church.

She is also survived by two daughters: Barbara Diane McAlexander and husband

John of Lubbock; and Deedra Lee Anthony of Lubbock; her grandson Anthony

McAlexander and his wife Charleigh of Houston; her niece Brenda Hutcheson and

husband Russ of Lubbock; as well as her niece Sherry Degryse and David of Atlanta,

Georgia.

A viewing will be held from 5-7p.m. on Thursday, December 5th with a service on

the following day at 2 p.m. Friday, December 6th at Resthaven Funeral Home and

Cemetery located at 5740 West 19 th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79407.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
