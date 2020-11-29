1/1
Jo Ann (Pirtle) Harrison
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Jo Ann Pirtle Harrison (89), formerly of Spur, went to meet her Maker on November 21, 2020. She was born in Anton, Texas on March 20, 1931 to J.B. "Doc" and Veo Pirtle. Her grandparents, Dr. Jenkins Pirtle and his wife Nurse Beulah Pirtle, presided over the birth. Jo Ann attended Coleman Schools and graduated in 1948, having played cornet in the band and being a member of the National Honor Society. She married her high school sweetheart Grady Joe Harrison on October 14, 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in October, 2019. She has college hours from Texas Tech and Western Texas College in Snyder. She spent nine years in banking as a secretary of Coleman State Bank in Coleman, Texas; Citizens National Bank in Abilene, Texas; and First National Bank in Lubbock, Texas. She was the advertising director for the Texas Spur for 35 years. She was a two-time State President of the Texas State Welfare Board, serving in some capacity of the Child Protective Services in local, regional and state offices for 19 years. As a result of her volunteer work with children, Jo Ann was awarded the highest citizen award in the state of Texas for females, "The Yellow Rose of Texas," by then Governor Mark White. She was voted Citizen of the Year in 1984 in the Spur community. She is an Honorary Life-Time Member of the Spur Ex-Students Association. Jo Ann was active in the Spur First United Methodist Church. She served as chair of the Administrative Council, was a member of almost every church committee in various years, was choir director and sang alto, organized a community-wide choir to sing Christmas carols annually, and held every position in the United Methodist Women's organization. She was a voracious reader and an avid bridge player. Survivors include her two sons, Pastor Joe Charles "Chuck" Harrison (Nancy), David Malone Harrison (Amy); a brother Dr. Rodney Pirtle (Beth); a brother-in-law Ken McNabb and a sister-in-law Stella Harrison; and grandchildren Amanda Davis (John), Loeri Harrison, Heather Cruce (Jason), Eric Harrison (Hailey), Haley McIntosh (Colin); and three great-grandchildren: Joleigh Cruce, Jaxton Cruce and Hatch McIntosh. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Grady Joe and her younger sister Carolyn McNabb. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Spur First United Methodist Church, to the Dickens County Friends of the Library, toward efforts to eliminate child abuse and neglect, or to a charity of choice. Honorary Pallbearers: Benny Ball, Bluecats, Mike Collett, Dr. Marvin & Marilyn Crawford, Rev. Archie Echols, Sparky Eckles, Jerry Flournoy, Brad Glenn, Brookdale Assisted Living Executive Director Ty Haulk, Gary Key, Woodie McArthur, Dr. Floyd Pirtle, Coach Dwayne Sexton, Eric Swenson, FUMC Women's Adult Sunday School Class-Barbara Eckles leader, Women's Bridge Club. Graveside services are on December 5 at 1 p.m. at the Coleman City Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Coleman City Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved