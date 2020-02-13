Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Jo Ann (Paulk) Higgins


1935 - 2020
Jo Ann (Paulk) Higgins Obituary
Lubbock - Jo Ann (Paulk) Higgins went to be with her Savior on February 7, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 84 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
