Lubbock- Jo Ann Linch of Lubbock passed away August 19, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born November 18, 1943 in Floydada, Tx. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home on Friday from 5-7:00 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, 11:00 am, August 24 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm in the Floydada Cemetery. For more information on JoAnn's life and leave condolences to the family visit sandersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019