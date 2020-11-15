1/1
Jo Ann Rudd
1934 - 2020
Lubbock- Jo Ann Rudd, 86, of Lubbock went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 9, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born July 24, 1934 to Charles and Mildred Mang in Molton, Texas. She graduated from Gonzales high school in Gonzales Texas in 1952. Known for her inward beauty as well as her striking looks, she went from winning "Miss Gonzales" all the way to 3rd runner up in the "Miss Texas" pagent.

She was a longtime Lubbock resident and a registered nurse at several area hospitals. As a faithful member of Trinity church she was active in the "Prime Timers" group. Her love for her family and church, along with the dedication to her profession; she had many opportunities to serve and volunteer.

In 1995 she married Billy D. Rudd of Lubbock; the love of her life and they shared many blessed years of adventure and travel.

She is preceeded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters, two previous husbands and one son, Joe Don Chandler.

She is survived by her husband Bill of 25 years, her son Brett Miller and wife Julie of Austin, Texas; daughter Cindy Davis and husband Les of Waco, Texas; step daughter Pam Hammer and husband Steve of San Angelo, Texas; 9 grandchildred and 6 great-grandchildren.

Her final resting place will be at Resthaven where the viewing will be held in the chapel on November 17th, 5-7 pm and memorial services will be at 10 am, Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
NOV
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
