Lubbock, Texas- Memorial service for Jo Harmon, age 79, of Lubbock, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Muleshoe Church of Christ in Muleshoe, Texas with Curtis Smith of Muleshoe and Gary Hooten of Muleshoe officiating. Jo died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born May 4, 1940 in El Paso, Texas to Charles and Della (Haywood) Bennett. She married Bill Harmon in El Paso on August 14, 1959.
Jo loved people and serving others. She enjoyed sewing and making flowers for weddings. She was a member of Muleshoe Church of Christ. Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; one son, Ben Harmon; and two sisters, Loretta Fox and Delene Hulse.
Jo is survived by her son, Jason Harmon and his wife, Emilie of Cleburne, Texas; her daughter, Beth Jackson and her husband, Kirk of Lubbock, Texas; her sister, Carolyn Jean Bruner of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Amanda Larson, Craig Jackson and his wife, Martha, Chad Jackson and his wife, Sarah, Chastin Powell and her husband, Cade, Cheyanne Harmon and Colten Harmon; and three great grandchildren, Andie Jackson, Ian Jackson and Levi Jackson.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Children's Home of Lubbock, 4404 Idalou Road, Lubbock, Texas, 79403 or Open Door Church, 1916 - 13th Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79401. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019