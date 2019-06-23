|
Crosbyton- Jo K Martin passed away June 21, 2019.
Jo Kathryn Brock was born in Godley Texas on November 25, 1932 to Cecil (Himmel) and John W. Brock. After moving to West Texas in 1946 Jo graduated from Crosbyton High School in 1950. Jo and Keith Ellison were married in 1951. They had four children before Keith passed away in 1963. Jo was blessed in marring Lloyd Martin in 1964. With Lloyds help Jo attended and graduated from Lubbock Christian College with academic scholarship and achieved her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She was employed by the Crosbyton Clinical Hospital until retirement. Jo was an amazing woman even with all the odds against her. She had a beautiful voice, was an excellent organist, seamstress, and many other skills and talents.
Jo is preceded in death after 49 years of marriage by her husband Lloyd in 2013, her sons; Jerry Martin in 2012, John Keith Ellison in 2015, and Kris Ellison in 2016.
Jo is survived by her daughters; Cheryl Corey, Joanie Ellison, and Jill Petersen. Jo enjoyed 16 grandchildren, and 14 great- grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to remember Jo please make a contribution in her name to the Crosby County Senior Citizen Center at 119 North Berkshire Crosbyton Texas 79322.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019