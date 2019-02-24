|
Lubbock- J.O. Lewis , age 94, passed away in Lubbock on February 16, 2019. Mr Lewis was born on July 22, 1924 near Royse City, TX. In 1927, he moved to a farm outside of Idalou with his parents W.W. and Lillis Lewis. Upon graduation from Idalou High School in 1943, J.O. immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He married Helen Hearn in 1947 and they were married until June of 1967. J.O. married Julia Locke of Lubbock in 1968 and they were married for over 50 years until his passing. J.O. joined the Lubbock Fire Department in 1950 and retired as a District Fire Chief in 1977. He later worked for the Texas State Fire Marshall's Office until his retirement in 1990. J.O. and Julia resided in Abilene for the last 25 years. Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife Julia Lewis of Abilene; two sisters, Mary Louise Dietering of Lubbock and Billie Martin of Waco. He is also survived by his twin sons, Dale and wife Mary of Lubbock and Gale Lewis of Austin, and step son, Jayme Locke and wife Sterlene of Abilene. J.O. is survived by 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. "Papa JO" was an avid photographer and he loved flying, securing his pilots license in mid life. "J.O. passed away suddenly this past week. But because of the Truth of the Gospel, we will see him again".
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019