|
|
San Antonio- On the afternoon of June 19, 2019, Joan Amelia Baumann of San Antonio, Texas, passed away and went to be with the Lord.
Joan was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to her parents, William and Irma D., in 1938. The oldest of five children, she enjoyed the companionship of her sisters Madge Ella, Diana Sue, Janet Palmer and her baby brother William Morris. As a child, she participated in the International Order of the Rainbow Girls. Upon graduating from high school, Joan left home and attended the University of New Mexico. Joan stayed at the University of New Mexico for a year, and eventually completed her degree later in life while raising a family. Joan was a graduate of Texas Tech University, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees. She was an educator her entire career, and enjoyed teaching special education and working with students as a school librarian. Over the years, she worked in West Texas schools in Lubbock, New Deal, Hale Center and Roosevelt. Joan retired from the public school system in 1996.
Outside of the classroom, Joan enjoyed family life as a wife and mother of three sons. A long-time resident of Lubbock, Texas, Joan was passionate about her involvement in her congregation at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. One of her favorite activities there was teaching Bible study. Joan was an active member of the Lubbock Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Texas Teachers Association. Shortly after retirement, Joan took on the role of doting grandmother. More recently, she relocated to San Antonio, Texas, and started a Bible study program within her retirement community at Landon Ridge.
Joan is preceded in death by her father, William, her mother, Irma D., her sister, Diana Sue Chappell, and her son, Jeffrey Baumann. She is survived by her son John Baumann, her daughter-in-law, Linda, her son, James Baumann, his partner, Joe Jimenez, and her grandsons, Zachary Baumann and Eric Baumann.
A public burial will be held at 9:30 AM on June 25th, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5740 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to at stjude.org or [email protected]
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019