Lubbock- The family of Joan Greenstreet celebrated her life of 88 years on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The service's recording is available at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
On January 5, 1932, Joan was born to Walter and Esther Rabe on the Rabe Family Farmstead, in Crawford County, Iowa. She married Edward (Gale) Greenstreet on January 3, 1954 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Ricketts, Iowa.
They were blessed with three children as they established their farm in Iowa. In 1977 the family moved to Dalhart, TX and continued farming. Joan was "the glue" that supported the family's dreams and aspirations.
Said best by her granddaughter, Ashley: "If I have a quarter of the spunk, work ethic, tenacity and pie-baking skills of Joan Greenstreet, I will have succeeded in life. Every time I have just a 'little glass' of Gewurztraminer look across a dusty prairie or eat a peanut butter ball, I'll think of you. Summers spent eating roast beef and horseradish, chasing horny toads, picking up golf balls, baseballs and basketballs before mowing lots with kittens everywhere, dust between my toes, stickers clinging to the hem of my pants and an egg every morning. You taught me to sprinkle cinnamon in my coffee and sent us cookies decorated for every holiday. Love you Grandma. We'll miss you every day."
Joan loved to cook for the entire family and her pie making skills were "the stuff of legends". She enjoyed gardening and canning. She always served her family before herself. Humble and kind, she lived to serve others and her family. Joan was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and was a charter member of Grace Lutheran in Dalhart, TX. She loved music and played the organ in church for over fifty years. Truly a woman of God, she lived and was an ambassador for Christ to all those around her. Around Christmas every year, she would gather the clan and head to the mountains. The object was to hunt down and harvest Christmas trees for every house in her family. Thus began the yearly tradition that is treasured time for the family. The family will mourn her passing, but also rejoice and be thankful that such a woman lived.
Survivors include her children, Connie (Brian) Wilmer, Gary (Lynda) Greenstreet, Carol (Jody) Taylor; grandchildren, Ashley (Joel) Wilmer Lytle, Andy (Kayla) Taylor, Austin (Lindsey) Taylor, Hunter (Amy) Taylor; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Lytle, Meredith, Morgan, and Hayden Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Esther Rabe; husband, Edward Greenstreet and grandson, Justin Wilmer.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the Hope Lutheran Church, 5700 98th St, Lubbock, TX 79424, http://www.hopelubbock.com/give
, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.