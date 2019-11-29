|
Lubbock- Joan Louise Blanchard passed away on November 16, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. A memorial will be held on December 13, 2019 and officiated by Ron Finley. She was born on December 26, 1934, to the late Russell and Madge Blanchard in Detroit, MI. Joan attended Michigan State University. Joan attended nursing school and worked as an LVN for 20 years. Her favorite things to do were visiting with family near and far, cooking, playing bingo and shopping at grocery stores. Joan enjoyed watching golf, football, baseball, tennis, and cooking shows. She loved playing cards with family and working crossword puzzles.
The most important thing to Joan was her family's happiness and well being. Joan was a very loving, caring and generous person who also had a great sense of humor that touched everyone around her and had a ripple effect that will be everlasting. Joan had an admirable level of strength and determination to fight any battle that she endured. She will forever be our hero.
Survivors include her children, Mary Moye, Karen Griffin, Russell Burch, Tracy (husband Jeff) Moore, and Sherri Cockrell; sister, Margaret Sinde; grandchildren, Russell II (wife Jessica), Ryan, Michael (wife Britni), Peyton, Jenifer (fiance Jordan), Caitlin, and Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Cole, Russell III, Dylan, Tori, and Hollis; other family members, George and Christina Brunetti & family, David and Heather Sinde & family.
Joan's family would like to express their appreciation to Beyond Faith Hospice for their love, support, and care they provided to their mother this past year. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019