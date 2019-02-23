|
Lubbock- Celebration of life services for Joan McMillion 80, of Lubbock will be held at 1 PM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven with Darrel McMillen officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be held from 1-5 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Joan passed from this life Tuesday into the presence of her Lord and Savior and into the loving arms of her adoring husband Dr. John McMillion, who had preceded her in death in 2012. Joan was born June 16, 1938 in Bastrop, Louisiana to the late Bernard and Eva Milton. She married Dr. John McMillion in 1974 in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Texas Tech University and was an English teacher at Estacada High School for over 20 years. In her youth she was a beauty pageant queen. She loved to sing and was an avid oil paint artist. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 2 sisters and a brother. Those left to cherish her memory are sons; Ron Ford of Sherman, Texas, Jeff Mayo and wife, Tina of Lubbock, step-children; Scott McMillion, Cathy McCall and Paul McMillion; sister Shirley Mahon; brother James Milton; grandchildren, Bobby Mayo, Cody Hardage, Madeline Smith, Tabor Mayo, Josiah Mayo, Joshua Truong, Gabel Truong, Ryan Ford and Taylor Ford and 4 great grandchildren. The family of Joan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at Raider Ranch and to the hospice nurses for the compassion and care they have provided. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019