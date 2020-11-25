1/1
Joann Thomson Bales
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Joann Thomson Bales, 92, of Lubbock, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. Viewing for Joann will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9:00 AM-6:00 PM at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Interment will be at Memorial Park in Littlefield, Texas. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Mary Joann Thomson was born in Paducah, Texas, to Joel and Mary Ann Thomson on August 5, 1928. Joann graduated from Whitharral High School. She was a homemaker and loved teaching kindergarten and first grade for twenty-four years in Littlefield, Texas. She completed her BS in Elementary Education at Texas Tech University.

Joann loved her family, church, and travel. She traveled the US by motorhome and enjoyed ocean cruises. She spent many hours boating and fishing, loved to read, play her piano, and teach Sunday school. She was a lifetime prayer warrior for her family and friends.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Mary; three husbands, Billy Williams, Kenneth Bales, and Randall Garrett; sisters, Jolene McNeese and Gloria Jackson; son, Michael Williams; stepson, Tommy Bales; and stepdaughter, Jeri Donna Bales.

Joann is survived by her sister, Betty Sue Faulkner; her sons Jimmy and Joe Williams and daughters-in-law, Carolyn, Laura, and Fran; grandchildren, Lori, Shawn, Alisha, Melissa, Brandon, Christine, Erika and Matthew; stepchildren, Steve, Kenny, Susan, and Teresa; 10 step-grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved