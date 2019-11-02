|
Decatur- JoAnn Wells, 81, a homemaker, went to be with our Lord Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Greenwood, Texas.
Funeral is 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greenwood Baptist Church in Greenwood with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Rev. Tracy Epting will officiate. Pallbearers include Nathan Angel, Riley Angel, Joshua Kaiser, Jonathan Kaiser, Jason McBee and Justin McBee.
JoAnn was born on June 28, 1938 to Lawrence and Nettie Isabelle (Hamm) Burrows in Lakewood, New Mexico. She was united in marriage to Elmer N. Wells on July 25, 1956 in Concord, California. JoAnn was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Elmer N. Wells of Greenwood; her daughters, Bridget McBee and husband Bruce of Lubbock, Dawn Shepherd and husband Steve of Gainesville, Tura Mankins and husband Scott of Longview, and Tracy Kaiser and husband Ward of Brunswick, Georgia; her son, Nelson Wells and wife Cindy of Greenwood; her 13 grandchildren; her 23 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lillie Belle McMinn of Grants, New Mexico, Velma Cummings of Gillette, Wyoming, Elvira Hammit of Casper, Wyoming, and Jackie Robinson of Edmond, Oklahoma; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Hawkins Funeral Home Decatur 940-627-5959 www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019