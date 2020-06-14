Joanne Henry

Lubbock- Joanne Marie Sterne Henry, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born February 6, 1928, in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She moved from Lovington, N.M., in 2012, to Lubbock, where she became a beloved member of the Windsong family at Carillon.Joanne was a positive, optimistic, resilient and compassionate woman and was loved by all who knew her. She loved her many friends in Lovington and at Carillon. She attended Lady Raider basketball games and the Lubbock Symphony and was active in PEO International. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Lubbock, and she was an active and charter member at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Lovington, N.M. Joanne's passions were spending time with family and friends, contributing to her church, playing mah-jongg, and visiting the Big Bend region of Texas.A graveside service for family in Lovington, and a memorial service at Carillon will be scheduled later.Survivors are: daughters Jan Henry, Judi Henry and partner Kay Sprague, grandson Matt Robinson, great-granddaughter, Leah Robinson, her brother, Bart Forbes and wife, Mary Jo Forbes, nephew Ted Forbes, niece Sarah Radicello and nephew Gary Sterne. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas (Jimmy) Henry, a grandson, Brant Kristopher Robinson, her mother, Francis Marie Forbes, a brother, Buddy Sterne, and a nephew, Mark Sterne.Following Joanne's model of kindness, the family requests donations in her name to the Marsha Sharp Leadership Circle with Texas Tech Athletics, c/o Red Raider Club, Box 45055, Lubbock, TX, 79419, or the Carillon Foundation at 1717 Norfolk Ave., Lubbock, TX, 79416.