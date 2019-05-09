|
San Antonio, TX- Services for JoAnne Johnson, 87 of San Antonio will be held at FBC Chapel Brownfield At 2 pm Friday, May 10th conducted by Jerry Joplin. JoAnne passed away May 4th in San Antonio. She was born to Grady and Annie Mae Dickson November 12, 1931 in Deport Texas. Her family moved to Brownfield in 1942 where she graduated from Brownfield High school in 1949. She married Carrol Johnson in 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter, Sarah Elizabeth. Survivors include her sons Dan/Kathy, of San Antonio, Steve, of Aurora Colorado, seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, her sister Janie /Merlin Speed of Lubbock and brother-in-law I.B. Johnson of Denver Colorado.
Visitation will be 6-8 Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Family burial in Terry County Memorial Cemetery at 11 am Friday, May 10, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Brownfield Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019
