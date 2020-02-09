|
|
Lubbock- Joaquin T. Villagomez, 94, of Lubbock passed away February 5, 2020. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Sanders Funeral Home. Mass will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. He was born January 27, 1926 in Amarillo, TX. He served the US Army during WWII in the military police and received the Victory Medal. He worked for Sana Fe Railroad for 42 years before retiring and going to work for Host Marriott at the airport. He was preceded in death by his wife, Manuella in 1984. He survivors include son, Daniel; daughters, Rena Villagomez and Gloria Villagomez (David Mendez); 9 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020