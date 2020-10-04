1/1
Jocinda Marie "Jo" Hughes
1987 - 2020
Lubbock- On Saturday September 26, 2020 Jacinda (Jo) Marie Hughes, loving Mother and wife, went home with the Lord. She was born May 27, 1987 to James Pipkin and Brenda Isbell in Lubbock, Tx. She was married to Donnie Horn July 2008 til April 2013. Children are Brayden, Bransyn, Brooklyn, DJ Horn and Krystyna Morrison. One granddaughter, Brenleigh Kiousis. Jo married Eric Hughes February 14, 2017. Children are Cameron, Shayne and Kaylie Hughes.

Jo was very family oriented and spent every available moment focused on the kid's activities and keeping them focused on God. She was very involved in their sports and you could hear her from the sidelines cheering them on. Jo was very supportive and would help anyone in any way possible.

Jocinda was preceded in death by her memaw, Francis Martin and grandfather Charles (CB) Martin and Krystyna Morrison. Jo is survived by her husband Eric Hughes and her children. Her brothers Chris Bates, Blake Mullin, Josh Maner. Her sisters Amanda Holmes, Becca Mullin, Amanda Nelson and Kara Liebhaber. Her parents Brenda and Johnny Isbell and step parents Shane and Dianna Maner. Along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and a special friend, Justin Mercer. She was a very loving person with a huge combined family.

A memorial service will be held October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. . It will be at the Heights Fellowship 6108 66th street where she attended and was baptized.

Flowers and donations can be sent to the church.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
