Sudan, Texas- Joe Angel Everett Jr, 79, of Sudan, Texas, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on November 1st, 2019. He was born April 13th, 1940, in Orange, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Angel Everett Sr., Dominga Olivares Everett and son Jose Alfredo Quiroga. Joe Angel Everett Jr is survived by his wife, of 56 years of marriage, Oralia DeLaGarza Everett; Daughters, Patricia Ann Castillo, Earth, TX and Jo Ann Gardea, Progress, TX; Sons, Joel Angel Everett, Hereford, TX, Jeremy Angel Everett, Lubbock, TX and Joe Angel Everett III, Earth, TX; Brothers, John Everett, Earth, TX, Raymond Everett, Floydada, TX, Noah Everett, Amarillo, TX and David Everett, Farwell, TX; Sister, Lucia Garcia, Lubbock, TX; 17 loving grandchildren; and 22 loving great-grandchildren.
Joe Angel Everett Jr was a God Fearing man, a Cursillista, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Joe Angel Everett Jr was a kind, hardworking man, who enjoyed his family and music. He worked as a farmer for 49 years, until he retired. He spent his free time composing music, singing, and playing his accordions with his brothers and sons.
"You will be greatly missed but NEVER forgotten! Your love and legacy will always live in our hearts"
The family suggests memorials be sent to the , 3513-10th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79415. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019