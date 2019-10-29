Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Joe Bill Woods


1931 - 2019
Joe Bill Woods Obituary
Lubbock- Joe Bill Woods passed away on October 28, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 87 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow the same day at 2:00 pm mountain standard time, at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Hobbs, New Mexico. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Joe Bill Woods was born on December 6, 1931, to "C.B." and Myrtle Woods in Union Hill, MO. Joe was married to the love of his life Jean Woods on May 30, 1951, in Hobbs, New Mexico. He owned and operated Woods Furniture Store in Hobbs, NM, for 45 years. Joe had a servant's heart and was always giving of his time and resources to anyone in need. He loved the Lord, his family, people and loved playing golf.

Survivors include his two daughters, Carol Moore, and husband, Lonny Kim; Jo Anne Harrington, and husband, Kevin; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, brother, Claude Woods, wife, Betty; three sisters, Fern Smith, Mary Jo Matlock, and Nancy Modisett, and husband, Robert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, "C.B." and Myrtle Woods; wife, Martha Jean Woods; and daughter, Kathy Rubena Wyatt.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
