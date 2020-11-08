1/1
Joe Bob Yates Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Joe Bob Yates, Sr. passed peacefully into the waiting arms of his Lord on Monday, November 2nd after a valiant battle with Covid19.

Joe Bob was born in Forney, Texas on January 8th, 1930 to Della Birchfield Yates and Hugh Hudgins Yates.

He served in the US Army before moving to Lubbock in the late 40's and in 1950 he met and married the love of his life, Billie Edith Webb Yates. He called her "Dee Dee" and has missed her so much since her passing soon after they had celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in 2011.

Not only was Joe Bob a farmer and cattle rancher, he was also a remodeler, a landlord the owner of several dry cleaning establishments, including Family Dry Cleaners and co owner of Steamex of Lubbock.

Somewhere along the way he managed to find time for countless memorable family trips to Lake Brownwood and Ruidoso, New Mexico. Joe Bob never met a stranger and never missed an opportunity to help someone in need.

He was an avid bridge and domino player, a smooth dancer and gifted singer and no matter where he was or what he was doing his contagious laughter and talent for story telling always made him the center of attention.

Among those waiting with open arms for his glorious arrival are his beloved DeeDee, his brother Bill Yates, his sister, Joy Yates Webber, his parents Della and Hugh Yates and his Grandmother, Minnie Yates.

Survivors include his children, Bobby Yates and wife Becky, Jana Yates Stout and husband Roy and Lori Yates Ferguson all of Lubbock and a brother Jerry Yates and wife Vivian of Dallas, Texas. He will be missed as well by many nieces and nephews and friends who also called him "Uncle" Joe Bob.

Joe Bob was known as 'ToDo' by his 7 adoring grandchildren, Neely Yates Rawe, Joey Yates, Lindsey Yates Hinson, Roy Stout, Robbie Stout, Shelby Stout Owens and Chandler Ferguson and 10 great grand children who will miss his sing-alongs on his porch swing and the tall tales at his kitchen table.

A private graveside service will be held for family members only on Wednesday, November 11th. Officiating will be Joe Bob's nephew, Pastor Jackie White.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to be made in memory of Joe Bob Yates Sr. to Meals on Wheels at: 2304-34th Street, Lubbock, TX. 79411 or online at www.mealsonwheels.org. Or to the charity of your choice. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.SandersFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved