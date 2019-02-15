|
|
Crosbyton - Joe Bradford Phillips was born October 8, 1943 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Willie and Sarah Phillips. When he was 2, his family moved to Carrizo Springs where he lived until graduation from high school. After high school, he graduated from East Texas State University, attaining his bachelors degree and his teaching certificate and working at the Lions Camp (for handicapped children) in Kerrville during the summers while in college. After graduation, he taught in Gladewater, Odessa, Eagle Pass and Carrizo Springs. Joe left the teaching profession in 1974 to begin a lifetime career in the petroleum industry. He was employed by Tesoro Petroleum in San Antonio, then as manager at Diamond Shamrock in Lubbock, then as general manager at Western Marketing's Lubbock division. He became a territory sales manager for Citgo Petroleum; then was the general manager of Griffin Oil Company, retiring in Oct. 2017. Joe married Ann McNeil Knox in 1982 while in San Antonio, where they made their home until moving to the Lubbock area in 1984. Joe loved the Lord, studying his bible regularly, and his family. Joe loved hunting and fishing, especially with his grandson, Josiah Phillips. He was passionate about bird hunting and was a crack wing shooter. When hunting wasn't possible, Joe loved to fish -a competitive fisherman- especially with his mother and his brother, Jerry. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Frances. Joe leaves his wife Ann, daughter Sarah (Harim Stanislas), son Kevin Knox (Leigh), Caroline Owens (Phillip), Todd Knox (Paula), a brother Jerry Phillips of Athens, TX, a nephew Phillip Forster (Jill) of San Antonio, a niece Dona Calcote (Stanley) of Hammond, LA, and other nieces and nephews. Joe loved his grandsons; Josiah Phillips and Tyler Knox - fishing/hunting companions - as all his grandchildren. A private family memorial will be held to honor Joe's life. Memorials may be made to Cross View Christian Camp in Dickens, TX or to a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019