Lubbock- Joe was born on May 6, 1933 to Juan and Deed Burks in Walnut Springs, TX, passed away on May 23, 2019 at the age of 86. The eldest of four children; he grew up on a farm in Ropesville, TX and graduated from high school as valedictorian in 1950.
Joe married Wilma Gayle Igo on August 26, 1954. He received both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. During his lifetime, Joe served as a coach, teacher and administrator for Frenship ISD, New Mexico School for the Deaf, Lubbock Christian Schools, Lubbock Christian University, Midland Christian, The Lubbock State School and the Regional Day School for the Deaf in Lubbock ISD. After retiring from the schools, he continued to work as a chaplain and teacher for prison and jail ministries. Joe also served as minister, interpreter, preacher and elder for churches in West Texas. He used his life to serve people and was an encourager to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Deed Burks and his eldest daughter, Susan Elliott of Hobbs, NM.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Burks of Lubbock; his daughters, Sandy Johnston of Lubbock and Sharla and Bobby Moudy of Tulia; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings: Ouida and Don Kerns of Booker, TX, Ken and Bernadette Burks of Kennebunkport, ME and Amy Gwen and Jerry Gaskins of Lubbock; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
A Celebration of 86 years of exuberant life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Greenlawn Church of Christ.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to: Lubbock Christian University or the Children's Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019