1/1
Joe Caradine Putman
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Joe Caradine Putman 85, went to meet his Savior September 11, 2020. He was born June 6, 1935 in Stamford, Texas to Charles Anderson Putman, Sr. and Una English Putman. They moved to Lubbock when Joe was 3. Joe had many jobs from delivering papers on his bike, soda jerk at a drug store, exercising thoroughbred Quarter horses to owning his own business, 4th Street Automatic Transmission Service for 30 years. After retiring from his business, he drove cars for Enterprise Rental for 10 years before retiring for good he said. He also served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Lubbock County for 18 years. He also delivered meals for Meals On wheels and enjoyed visiting with his clients. On May 1, 1954 Joe married his beloved wife Mary Delene Carrell and they were blessed with 4 Children. Joe proudly served in the US Army for 2 years during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. Joe loved sporting events, including Nascar and NFL games. He raced motorcycles, winning scrambles championships in Texas and New Mexico. He started racing stock cars, again winning races and championships. He eventually started working as a Pit Steward at the tracks. Joe enjoyed outdoor activities of almost all kinds. Hunting rattlesnakes with several family members and friends was a favorite activity. He loved riding his motorcycles on trips to Colorado on the highway and dirt bikes in the mountains. Joe was preceded in death by his wife; parents; 2 brothers, Carl Edwin and Charlie, Jr; 2 sisters, Laura Broadstreet and Eva Todd. Joe is survived by his 4 children, Bobby Joe and wife Janice of Lubbock, Rebecca Lynne Bloodworth and husband Stan of Lubbock, Mary Elizabeth Barina and husband Howard of Brady, Texas, Benita Gayle Cantu and husband Joe of Spur, Texas; 3 brothers, Dr. John H. Putman of Rancho Palos Verses, California, Douglas Wayne Putman and wife Teresa of Shallowater and Nonnie Mack Landerdale and wife Collette of Lubbock; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandkids and his 2 girls, daisy and Lola. The family suggests memorials to Meals On Wheels.. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday evening. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Lone Star Cowboy Church. The family suggests that face coverings by worn in the Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
01:00 PM
Lone Star Cowboy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved