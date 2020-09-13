Lubbock- Joe Caradine Putman 85, went to meet his Savior September 11, 2020. He was born June 6, 1935 in Stamford, Texas to Charles Anderson Putman, Sr. and Una English Putman. They moved to Lubbock when Joe was 3. Joe had many jobs from delivering papers on his bike, soda jerk at a drug store, exercising thoroughbred Quarter horses to owning his own business, 4th Street Automatic Transmission Service for 30 years. After retiring from his business, he drove cars for Enterprise Rental for 10 years before retiring for good he said. He also served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Lubbock County for 18 years. He also delivered meals for Meals On wheels and enjoyed visiting with his clients. On May 1, 1954 Joe married his beloved wife Mary Delene Carrell and they were blessed with 4 Children. Joe proudly served in the US Army for 2 years during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. Joe loved sporting events, including Nascar and NFL games. He raced motorcycles, winning scrambles championships in Texas and New Mexico. He started racing stock cars, again winning races and championships. He eventually started working as a Pit Steward at the tracks. Joe enjoyed outdoor activities of almost all kinds. Hunting rattlesnakes with several family members and friends was a favorite activity. He loved riding his motorcycles on trips to Colorado on the highway and dirt bikes in the mountains. Joe was preceded in death by his wife; parents; 2 brothers, Carl Edwin and Charlie, Jr; 2 sisters, Laura Broadstreet and Eva Todd. Joe is survived by his 4 children, Bobby Joe and wife Janice of Lubbock, Rebecca Lynne Bloodworth and husband Stan of Lubbock, Mary Elizabeth Barina and husband Howard of Brady, Texas, Benita Gayle Cantu and husband Joe of Spur, Texas; 3 brothers, Dr. John H. Putman of Rancho Palos Verses, California, Douglas Wayne Putman and wife Teresa of Shallowater and Nonnie Mack Landerdale and wife Collette of Lubbock; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandkids and his 2 girls, daisy and Lola. The family suggests memorials to Meals On Wheels.. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday evening. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Lone Star Cowboy Church. The family suggests that face coverings by worn in the Church.