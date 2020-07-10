Lamesa- Funeral service for Joe Carl Boles, 83, of Lamesa will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Medley officiating. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home. Joe passed away July 7, 2020 in Lamesa, Texas. He was born September 27,1936 in Lamesa, Texas to the late Abe &Kitty Ben Boles. Joe grew up in Lamesa and graduated from Lamesa High School in 1955. He played basketball and was coached by O.W. Follis. Joe started farming after graduation in 1955. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1959 where he was in the active artillery 25th infantry division. He was stationed at Scofield Barracks in Hawaii. Two years later Joe returned to Lamesa where he married Vanala Jay Sanford on August 18,1962. They were married for 57 years. Joe is survived by his wife, Vanala Jay Boles; 3 children, Robin & Rodney Felts, Sanford & Tina Boles, and Molly Boles all of Lamesa; 3 grandchildren, Zackery Boles, Bailey Boles and Eli Boles; sister, Donna Roberts and husband, Bill of Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wayne Boles. Joe always enjoyed farming, quail hunting, umpiring fast pitch softball and trips with his family and friends to Ruidoso, New Mexico. He loved driving his Gator. But most important of all was his love for German Shepherds, having owned at least one his entire life. The family suggests memorials to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch 600 SW 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101, First Baptist Church 801 S. 1st , Lamesa, TX 79331 or a charity of your choice
