Lubbock- Joe Carter Post, 70, of Lubbock, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1948 to Herman Lloyd and Joe Adelle (Carter) Post in Lubbock, Texas. Joe grew up in Lubbock and was proud to be a Lubbock Westerner, graduating in 1967. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1971. He married Sally Ann Logue on May 7, 1977 in Lubbock. Joe worked many different jobs through the years including jobs at the Lubbock Avalanche Journal and CitiCorp before retiring. He was a member of the West Texas Running Club and participated in numerous marathons and other running events through the years. Joe was also a trivia buff and collected baseball cards, as well as old television shows, memorabilia from the 1950's and anything Route 66. He was also a dedicated fan of all sports, but his particular loves were the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sally; sister-in law and husband, Susann and Ronny Follis; as well as a host of friends and extended family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Oak Crest Suite at Combest Family Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Optimist Boys and Girls Club, 3301 Cornell Street, Lubbock, TX 79415.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019