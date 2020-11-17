Lubbock, Texas- In the early morning hours of November 9, 2020, God called home Dr. Joe Pendleton, Jr. from a life that included over 50 years of ministry, teaching, and service to the Kingdom of God. Even following his retirement from full-time ministry, he continued to teach and preach fulfilling his calling to teach people the Bible at every opportunity.Joe Charles Pendleton, Jr. was born on May 6, 1942 in Lubbock TX as the first child of J.C. and Kathryn (nee Betts) Pendleton, and was raised on the farming plains of West Texas. His sermons often contained stories and lessons learned working at the family store or in the fields with his parents and younger sister, Judy. He surrendered to preach in 1957 and felt that education was the key to developing his ministry calling. After graduating from Lubbock High School in 1960, he attended Jacksonville College in Jacksonville TX where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Sue Wright. They both graduated in May of 1962 and then married on August 17, 1962. They went on to graduate together from Texas Tech University in 1965, and he attended Southwestern Seminary earning a Masters in Divinity degree in 1972 and a Doctor of Ministry degree in 1977. Joe and Carolyn were happily married for nearly 40 years before her passing in 2002. They were blessed with three children, Jody, Kathryn, and Joshua. Joe and Carolyn were not only partners in marriage, but also in ministry throughout the years.Brother Joe served as pastor for seven churches in Texas and Arkansas during his ministry, and Professor of Church Ministries at the BMA Seminary in Jacksonville for 24 years. He also served as Dean of the Seminary, Chairman of the Religion Department of Jacksonville College, and President of the Columbia Baptist Bible School. Later, God opened a door of ministry to the Hungarian speaking Romanian people and a partnership of mission work began with his brother-in-law Larry Burleson establishing a ministry training school in Romania. He traveled to Romania several times a year for the next 20 years to train pastors and raise church buildings.Of all the churches he led, classes he taught, and people he led to the Lord, he absolutely adored the last several years of his life spending time with his precious grandchildren and being known simply as Paw Paw.He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, his parents, and many loved ones. He is survived by his children, son Joe III (Jody) and his wife, Marie, of Rockwall TX, daughter Kathryn Thomas and her husband, Jimmy, of Sulphur Springs TX, and son Joshua of Richardson TX; grandchildren Kaylee Thomas, Joe IV (Jake) Pendleton, Samuel Pendleton, Aubrey Thomas; great-granddaughter Paisley Brice; sister Judy Burleson of Dallas TX, and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 pm, at Resthaven in Lubbock, TX. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.