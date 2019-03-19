Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Galvan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe David Galvan


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe David Galvan Obituary
Lubbock- 53, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Joe was born to Jose Galvan and Manuela Pineda on May 25, 1965. Joe worked for Big G's remodeling for 10 years. Joe is survived by his wife, Debbie Galvan; parents, Jose Galvan and Manuela Pineda; 2 step sons, Bryson Murphy and Kendrick Wilson; 5 brothers, Henry Galvan, Andrew Galvan, Victor Villarreal, Frankie Villarreal, and Paul Galvan; 5 sisters, Janie Galvan, Ruby Villarreal, Julia Galvan, Dianne Galvan, JoAnne Galvan, and Casey Subia; step grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now