Lubbock- 53, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Joe was born to Jose Galvan and Manuela Pineda on May 25, 1965. Joe worked for Big G's remodeling for 10 years. Joe is survived by his wife, Debbie Galvan; parents, Jose Galvan and Manuela Pineda; 2 step sons, Bryson Murphy and Kendrick Wilson; 5 brothers, Henry Galvan, Andrew Galvan, Victor Villarreal, Frankie Villarreal, and Paul Galvan; 5 sisters, Janie Galvan, Ruby Villarreal, Julia Galvan, Dianne Galvan, JoAnne Galvan, and Casey Subia; step grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019