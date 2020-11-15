Seagraves, Texas- Seagraves- Joe Edd Williams, 78 of Seagraves, TX crossed the bridge into heaven on November 3, 2020.



Joe Edd was born to Joe and Dora Rogers Williams on January 11, 1942 in Gaines County, Texas. He married the love of his life Mary Roberson on January 15, 1960 in Lovington, New Mexico. He owned and operated Williams Dirt Work from 1960 to 1988 working along-side his father, wife and all their children. In 2000 he and his sons purchased a ranch in Crossroads, New Mexico and he loved going to help them with the cattle as well as farming and raising hay for the ranch. He was a member of Seagraves Masonic Lodge and The First Baptist Church of Seagraves, TX. His hard work and dedication to doing things right he passed to his children and grandchildren and it is what he was the proudest of. He would never ask anyone to do anything he wouldn't do himself. He had a big heart and his family was everything to him. He never met a stranger and had many friends he loved to visit with. He loved playing hully gull at coffee with many of those friends. You could always see him at events his children and grandchildren we're participating in, he was their biggest supporter and was so proud of his grandchildren and how their lives were developing. He has left a legacy for his family that we will cherish forever.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P. M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Gaines County Cemetery in Seagraves with Rev. Tony Pitcox officiating, family visitation will be held at 5:30 -7:00, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel of Seagraves, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves.



He is preceded in death by his daughter Sabrina Ann Williams; brothers John Rodgers, Otis Dean Rodgers and Roy Williams and sisters Naoma Williams, Angie Williams, Josie Adams and Ruth Deere.



Joe Edd is survived by his wife Mary Williams of the home; sons David Williams, Richard Williams and his wife Stacey; daughters Cindy Durham and her husband Tommy, Tonya Falkenbury and her husband Brent all of Seagraves; grandchildren Bayley Falkenbury, Tyler Falkenbury, Sabrina Williams, Kacey Williams and his sister Wilma Cathey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store