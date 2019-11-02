|
Lubbock- Joe Edward Harris passed away Sept. 19, 2019 after a brief illness. Joe was born in Amarillo to Edward and Lillian Harris. Joe's 4th birthday was celebrated in Nacogdoches, where his love of music began and where he began fingering the keys on their Telefunken radio. His love for music followed him throughout his life- his favorite was "rock & roll." Joe attended Maedgen Elementary, J.T. Hutchinson and Monterey High and one year at Texas Tech. Joe is survived by his mother Lillian Harris-Rachman of Lubbock, Lyndi Patterson and family, Wynoka Sue Chenault and family, both of Gonzales. Also survived by niece Jennifer Harris of Dusseldorf, Germany and nephew Dennis J. Harris. Joe is preceded in death by his father Edward and brother Bill. Services will be 2p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Congregation Shaareth Israel, 6928 83rd St. conducted by Rabbi Deborah Goldman. Please join in celebrating Joe's life, he will always be with us in spirit.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019