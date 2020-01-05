Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Esparza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Esparza


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Esparza Obituary
Denver City, Texas- Funeral Services for Joe Esparza, 75, of Denver City will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the First Baptist Church with Kyle Streun officiating. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

Joe passed away on January 3, 2020 in Denver City. He was born April 11, 1944, in Lamesa, Texas to Raymond and Lupe Esparza.

Joe graduated from Denver City High School in 1964. During that time, he was a member of the 1960 state football championship team. He then attended Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

In 1966, he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

Joe returned to Denver City where he worked for Texaco for 27 years and Apache Corp. for 7 years. During that time, he married Lanette King in DeWitt, Arkansas.

After retiring, Joe enjoyed playing golf and working in his yard in which he took great pride. He loved visiting with friends and neighbors in his shop in his back yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lupe Esparza.

Joe is survived by his wife Lanette; his daughter Nicki Morgan and her husband Jeff of North Richland Hills, Texas; his grandson Ben Morgan; his sisters Carolina Greene and Corina Mojica of Hobbs, New Mexico; Tracy and Robby Gibler; and nieces and nephews.

logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -