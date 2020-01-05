|
Denver City, Texas- Funeral Services for Joe Esparza, 75, of Denver City will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the First Baptist Church with Kyle Streun officiating. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Joe passed away on January 3, 2020 in Denver City. He was born April 11, 1944, in Lamesa, Texas to Raymond and Lupe Esparza.
Joe graduated from Denver City High School in 1964. During that time, he was a member of the 1960 state football championship team. He then attended Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.
In 1966, he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
Joe returned to Denver City where he worked for Texaco for 27 years and Apache Corp. for 7 years. During that time, he married Lanette King in DeWitt, Arkansas.
After retiring, Joe enjoyed playing golf and working in his yard in which he took great pride. He loved visiting with friends and neighbors in his shop in his back yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lupe Esparza.
Joe is survived by his wife Lanette; his daughter Nicki Morgan and her husband Jeff of North Richland Hills, Texas; his grandson Ben Morgan; his sisters Carolina Greene and Corina Mojica of Hobbs, New Mexico; Tracy and Robby Gibler; and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020